Tecno Mobiles, a subsidiary of Chinese technology major Transition Holdings launched the Camon iClick for Rs 13,999 in India on May 28.

As the name suggests, Tecno Camon iClick is a camera-centric phone. It boasts of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered camera and also comes with good set of internal hardware. International Business Times India Edition has received the review unit and here's our initial impression of the new phone.

Design and display:

For its asking price, build quality of the Tecno Camon iClick is surprisingly good. It flaunts slim metallic body with a smooth finish on the back, and yet offers good grip. On the front, it features a splendid display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

The handset sports a 6.0-inch HD+ (1440x720p) FullView screen with 2.5D curved glass on the sides. It is also protected by a white coating on the edges to protect the device from cracking during accidental falls.

Processor, RAM and Storage:

Tecno Camon iClick comes with 16nm class 64-bit 2GHz MediaTek Helio P23 Octa-Core processor with ARM Mali G71 MP2 graphics engine backed by a sumptuous 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

During the brief time I spent with the phone, it showed no sign of lags while opening any app or camera. But, I would reserve the final verdict for the device's performance after I perform benchmark testing and play some graphics-intensive games.

It's good to note that the Camon iClick run on Google's latest Android Oreo 8.1, while some brands in the same price range offer one generation old Nougat.

Camera:

In this aspect, Tecno Camon iClick has shown promising signs of good camera hardware. Both, the front and the back snappers took exceptionally good pictures in daylight. I am yet to test it in low-lighting, as well as review AI-powered tools like AI Auto Scene Recognition whereby, according to the makers, the phone can deep learn 100,000 scenes that have already been fed to the phone.

While taking pictures, the smartphone is intuitive enough to detect the current scene and intelligently optimise the best camera parameters for it, producing a perfect photo.

Tecno has also incorporated AI beauty feature that enables skin softening, skin brightening and eye brightening. Furthermore, the camera also features AI Bokeh mode that lets the user click selfies by accurately identifying the subject and blurring the background.

The smartphone is equipped with the latest generation of the dual image processor which works synchronously. Moreover, the processing efficiency is better and faster.

Another noteworthy feature is the AI soft flashlight. It automatically detects the brightness level and adjusts the bi-coloured flash brightness to create a suitable shooting environment.

As far as the camera specification is concerned, it comes with a 16MP primary camera with quad-LED flash, f/1.8 aperture and full HD video recording capability. On the front, it houses a 20MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and dual LED flash.

Battery:

In this aspect, I was pleasantly surprised with battery capacity. Though Tecno mobile has a slim body profile, the company has somehow managed tuck in a massive 3,750mAh cell. With this surplus battery, we can expect to run the phone for a whole day and a half under mixed usage.

Tecno Camon iClick: First impression

The new Camon iClick is a pretty solid phone and I am impressed with build quality, camera and the battery. It is sure to give a good fight to popular Redmi Note 5 Pro series, Zenfone Max Pro (M1), and Moto G5s series, among others.

If sold with good stocks, Tecno mobile can fill the void left by the limited availability of the Xiaomi and Asus phones. Consumers can get their hands on the phone during weekly flash sales.

If you want to know more about the new release, stay tuned. I will be coming with the full-fledged review in a week.

