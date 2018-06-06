Lenovo-owned Motorola, earlier in the week unveiled the new Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play and now, both the devices are available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart, respectively.

Motorola Moto G6 flaunts an uni-body design with a metallic shell on the back and on the front, it sports a 5.7-inch full HD+ Max Vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Inside, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 3GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), Android Oreo, a dual 12MP + 5MP primary camera setup and an 8MP front-facing camera and a 3,000mAh cell.

On the other hand, the low-end model Moto G6 Play comes with 5.7-inch HD (1280x720p) display, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 chipset, a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery with 10W TurboCharger.

When will Moto G6 Plus come to India?

Lenovo's Thomas Milner, head of product, marketing in an interaction with the media confirmed that Moto G6 Plus will be released in India, but refrained from disclosing actual time frame of the launch.

We believe the Moto G6 Plus will be rolled out probably in July or early August so that the Moto X4 and Moto Z2 Play, which fall under same price bracket (Rs 18,000-Rs 23,000), get enough time on the store shelves or else the former might cannibalize their sales.

For unaware, Motorola Moto G6 Plus sports similar metallic unibody design language of the Moto G6, but come with bigger 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Other features include a fingerprint sensor, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor, 4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 12MP + 5MP main camera, an 8MP front-snapper and a 3,200mAh battery.

Until then, Motorola has to make do with the Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play. Motorola and its e-commerce partners have doled out special launch offer to attract the buyers.

Moto G6 will be available exclusively on Amazon at 11:59 pm on June 4. It will be available in two variants—3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage—with prices starting at Rs 13,999.

As part of launch offer, the company is offering flat Rs. 1,250 Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Debit & Credit Cards and EMI transactions only on Amazon.in, Shop using Paytm Mall QR code & get Rs.1200 cashback on mobile recharge on Paytm, only at Moto Hubs.

The e-commerce site is also offering extra Rs. 1,000 off on exchange of any Motorola phone, only on Amazon, No Cost EMI options are also available at both Amazon and Moto Hubs. On Kindle lite app, consumers can claim 80% off on your first kindle e-books, only on Amazon.

And, one year of Amazon Prime Membership worth 999 with Airtel 4G Monthly Postpaid plans of Rs.499 or above.

On the other hand, Moto G6 Play will be available exclusively on Flipkart in—Indigo Black and Fine Gold—for Rs 11,999.

Prospective consumers are entitled to get flat Rs. 1,000 off on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards, only on Flipkart. If they shop at Moto Hubs using Paytm Mall QR code, they can claim Rs.1,200 cashback on mobile recharge.

Motorola Moto G6 Play buyers are also entitled to get additional Rs. 1,500 off on exchange of their old smartphone on Flipkart. It is also giving assured guarantee up to Rs. 5,100 worth buyback value, only on Flipkart. No Cost EMI options available from Bajaj Finserve, at both Flipkart and Moto Hubs. Also, consumers can claim 25-percent effective discount on Jio 198 Prepaid Plan.

Both the Moto G6 and the G6 Play can also be purchased at more than 600 Motorola authorised brick-and-mortar-based Moto Hubs across India with same launch offers, but for a limited period.

Key specifications of Motorola Moto G6 series:

Models Moto G6 Plus Moto G6 Moto G6 Play Display 5.9-inch full HD + (2160x1080p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield Aspect ratio: 18:9 Max vision

Also supports: Moto Display, night mode to lessen the strain on eyes in low-light condition 5.7-inch full HD + (2160x1080p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield Aspect ratio: 18:9 Max vision

Also supports: Moto Display, night mode to lessen the strain on eyes in low-light condition 5.7-inch HD + (1440x720p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield Aspect ratio: 18:9 Max vision

Also supports Moto Display -light condition OS Android Oreo 8.0 Android Oreo 8.0 Android Oreo 8.0 Processor 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 octa-core GPU 7 00 MHz Adreno 508 Adreno 506 600 MHz Adreno 508 RAM 4GB/6GB 3GB/4GB 2GB/3GB Storage 64GB, expandable up to 128GB 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 128GB 16GB/32GB, expandable up to 128GB Camera Main: 12MP+5MP with dual autofocus Pixel tech, F1.7 aperture, Landmark recognition, object recognition, text scanner, portrait mode, spot colour, face filters, panorama, manual mode, Up to 4K Ultra HD video, Timelapse video, Slow motion video

12MP+5MP with dual autofocus Pixel tech, F1.7 aperture, Landmark recognition, object recognition, text scanner, portrait mode, spot colour, face filters, panorama, manual mode, Up to 4K Ultra HD video, Timelapse video, Slow motion video Front: 8MP camera with Group selfie mode, beautification mode, manual mode, face filters, Up to 1080p (30 fps) Timelapse video Slow motion Main: 12MP+5MP with F1.8 aperture, Landmark recognition, object recognition, text scanner, portrait mode, spot colour, face filters, panorama, manual mode, Up to 1080p video (60fps), Timelapse video, Slow motion video

12MP+5MP with F1.8 aperture, Landmark recognition, object recognition, text scanner, portrait mode, spot colour, face filters, panorama, manual mode, Up to 1080p video (60fps), Timelapse video, Slow motion video Front: 8MP camera with Group selfie mode, beautification mode, manual mode, face filters, Up to 1080p (30 fps) Timelapse video Slow motion Main: 13MP with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), F2.0 aperture, panorama, manual mode, up to 1080p (30 fps), Slow motion video

13MP with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), F2.0 aperture, panorama, manual mode, up to 1080p (30 fps), Slow motion video Front: 5MP camera with Beautification mode, manual mode, up to 1080p (30 fps), Slow motion Battery 3,200mAh with TurboPower charger 3,000mAh with TurboPower charger 4,000mAh with 10W rapid charger Battery life: Up to 36 hours Network 4G-LTE SIM type: Nano

Dual-SIM available in select markets only 4G-LTE SIM type: Nano

Dual-SIM available in select markets only 4G-LTE SIM type: Nano

Dual-SIM available in select markets only Add-ons Nano water-resistant coating for protections against water splash, Fingerprint reader, face unlock, moto key, 3D glass back, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Near Field Communication (NFC), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loud speaker, 3 mics, Dolby Audio, 3.5mm audio jack, Type C USB port Nano water-resistant coating for protections against water splash, Fingerprint reader, moto key, face unlock, 3D glass back, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loud speaker, 3 mics, Dolby Audio, 3.5mm audio jack, Type C USB port Nano water-resistant coating for protections against water splash, Fingerprint reader, moto key, polymer glass back, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loud speaker, 3 mics, Dolby Audio, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port Dimensions 160 x 75.5 x 8.0 mm 153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3 mm 155.4 x 72.2 x 9.1 mm Weight 167g 167g 180g Colors Deep Indigo/Nimbus Deep Indigo /Black /Blush /Silver Deep Indigo/ Flash Grey Price €299 (approx. Rs 24,338) in Europe Price starts at Rs 13,999 Rs 11,999

