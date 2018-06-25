After the feature-rich Zenfone Max Pro M1, Asus is reportedly planning to launch a new phone in India soon.

Flipkart, which is the official e-commerce partner of the Taiwanese company, has opened a dedicated webpage on its site hinting at the imminent launch of the Zenfone 5z in India. Though the company doesn't explicitly confirm the product name, the graphics of brush stroke with yellow, violet and blue colours running through the page hint at the Zenfone 5 series launch.

Also, it mentions—"FLAGSHIP REDEFINED" and the device would be announced tomorrow at 8:45 pm. The odd timing almost confirms that the Zenfone 5z is the mystery device, as it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor.

We believe Flipkart will just announce the product name, but the price and the availability details will be revealed early next month.

Once launched, the Zenfone 5z will be competing directly with OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy S9, Apple iPhone 8 series, iPhone X and if priced aggressively the Asus phone will certain traction in the Indian market.

Besides the Snapdragon 845 octa-core, Zenfone 5z comes with top-of-the-line camera hardware. It boasts 12MP+8MP dual-camera with super 0.03 second Tri-tech autofocus, dual-tone LED flash and Artificial Intelligence(AI)-powered photography system with AI Scene Detection in 16 types: food, sky, green field, plant, ocean, sunset, snow, flower, stage, dog, cat, people, text, tripod, QR code, night view, AI photo learning for grouping albums, Real-time Portrait, real-time Beautification and more. Additionally, it boasts Pixel 3 Master system with Super Resolution (48MP) image taking ability and more

On the front too, it houses equally impressive 8MP sensor with F2.0 aperture, OV8856 sensor, 83-degree wide-angle lens, PixelMaster camera modes: Auto (with Night HDR and Portrait), Beauty, GIF, Animation, 8 various filters.

Other stipulated features include 6.2-inch full HD+ screen, Adreno 630 graphics engine, 4GB/64GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage and a 3,300mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage.

As of now, there is no word on when Asus plans to launch mid-range Zenfone 5 (2018) series in India.

Key specifications of Asus Zenfone 5z launch:

Model Asus Zenfone 5z Display 6.2-inch full HD+ (24460x1080p) 2.5D curved glass super IPS+ LCD screen with Corning Glass protection, glove touch support Brightness: 550 nits

Colour Gamut: 95.4% NTSC, DCI-PC 3

Contrast ratio: 1500:1

Aspect ratio: 19:9

Screen-to-body ratio: 90%

Blue-light filter for eye care

Auto Colour Temperature

Smart Screen On

Capacitive touch panel with 10 points multi-touch (supports glove touch) OS Android Oreo with ZenUI 5.0 (guaranteed to get Android P) Processor 10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core with AI Boost GPU Adreno 630 RAM 4GB/6GB/ 8GB Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB, + up to 2TB via microSD Camera Main dual-cameras: 12MP (with Sony IMX363 sensor, 1.4µm pixel size, F1.8 aperture, 0.03s Tri-Tech auto-focus/dual-Pixel, Phase Shift Auto Focus (PDAF), 4-axis OIS Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Electrical Image Stabilisation (EIS), Pro mode with RAW support) + 8MP (with OV8856 sensor, 120-degree wide-angle lens and F2.2 aperture), dual-tone LED flash with AI Photography: AI Scene Detection in 16 types: food, sky, green field, plant, ocean, sunset, snow, flower, stage, dog, cat, people, text, tripod, QR code, night view, AI Photo Learning, Real-time Portrait, Real-time Beautification Pixel 3 Master (main camera) modes: Auto (with Night HDR and Portrait), Beauty Super Resolution (48MP), GIF Animation, Time Lapse (with power saving mode), 8 various filters Front: 8MP sensor with F2.0 aperture, OV8856 sensor, 83-degree wide-angle lens, PixelMaster camera modes: Auto (with Night HDR and Portrait), Beauty, GIF, Animation, 8 various filters Video recording 4K UHD (3840 by 2160) video at 60 fps for main rear camera

1080p FHD video recording at 30 / 60 fps

720p HD video recording at 30 fps

3-axis electronic image stabilization for rear cameras

Take a still photo while recording video

Slow Motion video (1080p at 240 fps / 720p at 240 fps)

ZeniMoji: Live Emoji Audio Speaker Dual speakers

5-magnet speaker with dual NXP Smart Amp for louder, deeper and less distorted sound effect Audio Output: Hi-Res audio 192kHz/24-bit standard that is 4 times better than CD quality

DTS (Digital Theater System) Headphone: X 7.1 virtual surround sound for headphone support

Qualcomm Audio CODEC

AudioWizard with listening profile Microphone: Triple internal microphones with ASUS Noise Reduction Technology; FM Receiver: FM radio Battery 3,300mAh battery with Asus BoostMaster fast charging and AI-charging Network 4G-LTE Cat 12 Sensors Rear fingerprint sensor (0.3 seconds unlock, supports 5 fingerprints), Face recognition, Accelerator, E-Compass, Gyroscope, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, RGB sensor Add-ons Dual-SIM slots (Type hybrid: SIM-1 + SIM 2 or microSD card), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (with 802.11 ac with 2x2 MIMO-DL 866mbps), Near Field Communication (NFC), A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, ASUS ZenEar Pro Hi-Res earphone with microphone will be part of package, Type C USB port (v2.0). 3.5 mm audio jack port, Dimensions 153 × 75.65 × 7.85 mm Weight 155g Colours Midnight blue and Meteor Silver Price €479 (approx. $560/ Rs 38, 085)

