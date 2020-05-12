Actress Samantha Akkineni has shared an endearing photo with director Nandini Reddy to recall her nervous excitement during the shooting of Oh Baby, which was released on July 5, 2019.

Samantha Akkineni shared a photo that has both her and senior actress Lakshmi and captioned it with, "@nandureddyy Remember when you sent me this picture after shoot saying 'I think we got this' all that nervous excitement .. great memories.. .. for those of you who haven't watched one of my favourite films.. #ohbaby is streaming on @netflix_in."

Oh! Baby is a fantasy comedy film which was a remake of the South Korean film Miss Granny. It is about a 70-year-old woman who is transformed into a beautiful 24-year-old girl after she gets her photograph clicked at a studio. While Lakshmi was seen as an elder lady, Samantha played her younger version. The actress pulled the audience single-handedly with the film and won appreciations from them.

Her fans are recommending Oh Baby as the best film to watch during the lockdown period. Sai Sunil Reddy tweeted, "If You Guys Haven't Watched Yet Take A Look into the Life Of Babakka alias Baby #OhBaby Now Streaming On @NetflixIndia In This Quarentine Lockdown Enjoy This Sassy Fun-filled Rollercoaster Ride Of @Samanthaprabhu2 & @nandureddy4u #SamanthaAkkineni Just Nailed It."

Directed by Nandini Reddy, Oh Baby was another big hit for Samantha Akkineni after Majili in 2019. But she was last seen in Jaanu, which was released on February 7, 2020, but bombed at the box office. The actress has Vignesh Shivan's Tamil movie titled Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in her kitty and she is expected to complete its shooting once the lockdown is lifted.