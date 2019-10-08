Director Nandini Reddy, who is basking on the success of her recent flick Oh! Baby, a Samantha Akkineni starrer, is all set to take her next film on floors. During the promotions of Oh Baby!, Nandini said that she already has a project on which she was working, but kept it aside when she was offered, Oh Baby! She revealed that the film will be bankrolled by Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt, under Swapna Cinema.

So finally, the film is going on floors and has got an official confirmation from the makers. After an exciting journey with Mahanati, a blockbuster which was released in 2018, Swapna Cinema is spearheading an interesting line of films. In addition to the upcoming epic film with Nag Ashwin, they have announced their next film which is under development too. Nandini's film is Swapna Cinema's #ProductionNo.6.

Nandini had earlier made a web series called Gangsters starring Jagapathi Babu, Navdeep, Shwetha Basu Prasad and others in key roles. This story was narrated to Swapna Dutt by Nandini and she suggested that the story has to be made into web series and not a film.

Well, Dutt Sisters are finally materialising their much-awaited collaboration with Nandini Reddy. Post the tremendous success of Oh! Baby, Nandini is all set to direct a contemporary love story. Mickey J Meyer, who composed music for both Mahanati and Oh Baby! will be collaborating with the makers yet again. Dialogues will be written by Lakshmi Bhoopal, art will be handled by Jayashree (Oh! Baby) and will be shot by Richard Prasad (Oh! Baby).

Both their previous movies portrayed strong female characters and have proved to be critical successes at the box office. We are sure that this collaboration is will also create some magical films.