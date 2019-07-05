Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, who is known for her stint on Twitter, has made a sensational remark on actress Samantha Akkineni's performance in her latest film Oh Baby.

The much-awaited Telugu movie Oh Baby has been released in the cinema halls today. Samantha Akkineni has been flooded with appreciations from everyone including critics and celebs, who have heaped praises upon her performance in the movie and the actress' name is trending on Twitter and other social-networking websites.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, who is quite active on social media, was amused to see the flood of appreciation on Samantha Akkineni. She took to Twitter shower praises upon her. She says that Sam made it big on her own before she became a part of the Akkineni family. She is a true feminist and she wished her good luck on behalf of her sister Kangana Ranaut's team.

Rangoli Chandel tweeted a review of Oh Baby and wrote, "#OhBaby is bound to be a smashing hit, ⁦@Samanthaprabhu2⁩ a true blue feminist & a huge success story, even though she belongs to one f the biggest film families bt her identity is her own..we hail such a goddess All the best from team Kangana."

Rangoli Chandel may not be a big celebrity, but she has achieved a similar position with her fight against nepotism in the film industry. With her stint, she has proved to be one of biggest influencers on social media. Receiving wishes from her was a kind of boost for Samantha Akkineni, who thanked her for kind words. She retweeted her post and wrote, " such kind words.. Thankyou from the bottom of my heart."

While many of her followers expressed happiness with her positive words, some of them were upset with Rangoli Chandel for praising Samantha Akkineni. Here are some of her upset followers' comments.

Seemingly smiling‏ @anusha8188

Her identity is now her husbands surname. Why to call such woman feminsts?

Sanyog Singh Patial‏ @sanyogpatial

Exactly like many bollywood actors who belong to influential families but still have proved there mettle in the industry by the dint of their hardwork. Stop playing the nepotism card for garnering cheap popularity. We all are not born equal but we all have equal potential.

Neha Sharma‏ @nehasharma4444