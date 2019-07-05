Director BV Nandini Reddy's Telugu movie Oh Baby starring Samantha Akkineni, Naga Shaurya, Lakshmi and Rajendra Prasad, has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Oh Baby is fantasy comedy film, which is an official remake of the South Korean film Miss Granny. Nandini Reddy has written screenplay for he movie, which is produced by D Suresh Babu, Sunitha Tati, TG Vishwa Prasad, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim under the banners Suresh Productions, People's Media Factory Guru Films, Kross Pictures. It has received a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.41 hours.

Oh Baby movie story: The movie is about a 70 year-old Savitri/Baby (Lakshmi), who is foul-mouthed, stubborn, controlling and shameless lady and she has a difficult relationship with her daughter-in-law. She decides take the last photo of her life. But she finds herself transported to the body of a 20-year-old girl (Samantha), when she comes out of studio. How she woman embarks on a quest for happiness forms the crux.

oh baby lo my God @chay_akkineni anna spical Appearances @Samanthaprabhu2 Career Best Performance #OhBaby will make you laugh,cry,set in a mood of contrast and leaves you with happy smiling face Climax is very very emotional which everyone connects to the film.

@Samanthaprabhu2 Give her any role, She nails it with perfection..!! #OhBaby.. Fun filled, Emotional roller coaster ride.. Nandini reddy garu you just proved what u r capable of..!!

Just watched the movie oh baby after a so many days i am happy full enjoyment in theatre and emotions, really @Samanthaprabhu2 acting was glorious only one word what a hard work kepp going your success madan #OhBaby #OhBabyreview #Samantha

#OhBaby 4/5 ultimate fun and emotional ride antunaaru chusina friends..climax @chay_akkineni cameo #OhBaby

There should be no doubt in saying that Oh Baby rides entirely on @Samanthaprabhu2 star power. She carries the weight of the movie on her shoulders. When we speak of the heroine-oriented films, usually, they are restricted to specific terrain. #OhBaby is special among all U look stunning @Samanthaprabhu2 ! U nailed it ! U made us cry nd laugh swathi! . I just really huged my mum after watching #ohBaby with tears!☺ It's completely one women show that's our sam!. Tq for giving us such a memorable movie! This is top! @nandureddy4u .

#OhBaby #SamanthaRuthPrabhu U rocked it all over. U have long jointed list of all time greatest actresses like Savitri, Soundarya #Review please watch it for a roller coaster ride of emotional ride. @Samanthaprabhu2 BABY u are Amazing BABY

#OhBaby rides entirely on @Samanthaprabhu2's star power. She carries the weight of the movie on her shoulders. When we speak of the heroine-oriented films, usually, they are restricted to specific terrain. They are stereotyped in a way and #OhBaby breaks all those.

