The year 2020 might have been a dull affair for big screen films, but 2021 promises to bring back massive entertainment. With several mega budget, blockbusters scheduled to release this year, our calendars are going to be pretty occupied.

From Salman Khan's Radhe, Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra to Akshay Kumar – Ranveer Singh – Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi, let's take a look at the films to look forward to this year.

Sardar Udham: Vicky Kaushal, who is riding high with back-to-back hits, will be seen as a brave freedom fighter in this one. Vicky's beefed up look has already made social media go into a tizzy. After Uri and Raazi this will be Vicky's third patriotic film. The film is expected to release in Janaury.

The White Tiger: Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao starrer The White Tiger is already grabbing headlines for all the right reasons. The Netflix film is winning rave reviews from all quarters. White Tiger revolves around an NRI couple and their domestic help. The film is scheduled to release on January 21, 2021.

Brahmastra: We have seen their incredible chemistry off-screen and can't wait to watch them light up the big screen with this one. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, the film has an incredible line up of celebs like Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan too. India's first action-adventure trilogy, the film was earlier scheduled to release in 2020. But owing to the pandemic, it will now be released on March 6, 2021.

Sooryavanshi: It can't possibly get bigger and better than this! All eyes are on Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif in Rohit Shetty's Sooryanvanshi. Going by the record of the previous cop dram-action films of Shetty (Singham, Simmba), it's a no brainer that this one too would create new box-office records. Watch out for this power entertainer on March 27, 2021.

83: If it was the topic that drew us to the plot, it was Ranveer Singh's Xerox look of Kapil Dev that made us wait for it eagerly. Starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as Romi Bhatia, this biopic on Kapil Dev's life is definitely going to be high in spirits. Releasing on April 10, 2021.

Radhe: Salman Khan will be back once again to shake up the box-office with Radhe. The film will be another one of Bhai's Eid gifts to fans in 2021. Watch out for this one!

Jersey: If Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh has fuelled your hunger to see him more, the dapper dude will be back with Jersey. Remake of Telugu film with the same name, the film is expected to be another one of Shahid's smashing hits. The film is slated to release on August 21, 2021.

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Another one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, Gangubai Kathiawadi, will prove out to be a game changer for Alia Bhatt. The actress, who is creating a niche for herself, will be seen playing a brothel madam and a mafia queen. The film will release this year.

Laal Singh Chaddha: The official remake of Tom Hank's Forrest Gump, the film stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles. Aamir's look in the film has already received tremendous love and there's no doubt that Mr Perfectionist will deliver another smasher with this one. The film is slated to release this year.