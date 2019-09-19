Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to start filming for his next movie Lal Singh Chaddha (Chadha/Chadda). He will shoot this Hindi movie in 100 real locations across India to give it an authentic look.

Lal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Hollywood Classic Forrest Gump. A lot has been said about Aamir Khan's preparations for his role in the movie, as he is even undergoing physical changes to better fit his character. The actor is gaining a whopping 20 kgs and will be sporting a turban in some parts of the film to look the part.

The script demands Aamir Khan to showcase the journey of his life and that will need him to be in different locations each time. The actor does not believe in studio set-ups and has asked his team to scout 100 locations across the country where they can shoot.

Aamir Khan announced his next project Lal Singh Chaddha on his 54th birthday. Talking to the media, Mr Perfectionist had said, "I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life affirming story. It is a feel good film. It is a film for the whole family."

Apart from Delhi, Gujarat, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Aamir Khan will shoot Lal Singh Chaddha for the first time in several states. With such a chock-a-block outdoor schedule Aamir Khan will also explore the country.

The source further elaborates that in the film Amir Khan would be shown spanning across different age groups starting from his childhood to his fifties. Fans are super excited for the film and with all the recent news the excitement levels have just doubled up.

Lal Singh Chaddha revolves around the story of a man with a low IQ, who joins the army for service, where he meets two girls. But he cannot stop thinking about his childhood sweetheart, whose life is messed up. Atul Kulkarni has written the script for the film, which is directed by Advait Chandan.

Lal Singh Chaddha is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020. The makers are yet to announce the details other cast and crew.