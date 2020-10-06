2020 has been challenging for all of us. The year began on a healthy note, but as soon as we reached March 1, things started to take another route. A major pandemic broke out. With the onset of COVID-19, every individual around the world faced personal, professional, economic and monetary loss.

In March authorities all over the world declared a nationwide lockdown to curb the growing number of COVID-19 cases. Shoots were stalled earlier in March and resumed recently. Keeping the current scenario in mind, very few actors have opted for a pay cut. And Shahid Kapoor is one of them.

Shahid Kapoor takes pay cut for his film Jersey

As per reports, Shahid Kapoor has decided to take a massive Rs. 8 crores cut in his salary for the upcoming movie Jersey. He has slashed his pay to make up for the loss faced by producers due to the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shahid had initially signed the film for Rs. 33 crores

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Shahid had initially signed Jersey for Rs. 33 crores and a certain percentage in the profit share. However, keeping in mind the coronavirus-induced shutdown and the resulting budgetary constraints, the producers requested the lead star to take a pay cut, "to keep the project on floors."

A source said that "They felt the film would otherwise go over-budget. He will still get a share in profits, though. Shahid has slashed his fees by a whopping Rs. 8 crores and is now charging them (the producers) Rs. 25 crores.

There is a profit-sharing clause that Shahid is liable for

As per the reports, "Shahid is very confident of the film's success...So the producers have not changed his profit-sharing clause."

Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur And Pankaj Kapur

Shahid trained extensively with cricketer Rohit Sharma's coach for months at large. Most of the shoot was done back in March 2020 before the lockdown was imposed across India. Shahid and Mrunal Thakur are currently filming in Dehradun and Chandigarh.

'Jersey' is based on a 2019 Telugu hit film.

Jersey is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu movie by the same name. The film follows the story of a man in his thirties looking to play for the Indian cricket team after having quit the sport years ago. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The next shooting schedule will take place in Dehradun and Chandigarh.