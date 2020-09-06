Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death, social media and the audience is in no mood to let star kids have it easy. Justified or not, these star kids are being hounded and slammed over nepotism. Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday are all in this list. However, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Alia Bhatt has been standing right at the front of this firing line.

Even before the trailer of Sadak 2 had been released, social media and the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput had decided to boycott it. While many didn't watch it, the trailer received over one crore dislikes from the audience on Youtube. The trailer emerged as one of the most hated trailers with this magnanimous number of hate comments and backlash. And when the film was finally released on OTT, all hell broke loose. Alia Bhatt was at the receiving end of immense trolling, hate and backlash after the film was released. The film quickly emerged as the 'worst' movie of 2020 with 1 as the IMDB rating of the film.

Amid all this, it is natural for the producers and directors who have invested money and brought in Alia for their projects to worry. Alia would be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia Bhatt's role in Bhansali's film can be called one of her most adventurous and bold roles to date.

There were reports of Sanjay Leela Bhansali being worried about the backlash Alia has been receiving after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Few portals had even alleged that Bhansali might think over replacing Alia in the film. But the latest we hear is that Bhansali believes in Alia Bhatt's talent and is sure that by the time the film releases it will all be alright. A TOI report states that Bhansali feels everyone would have forgotten about nepotism by the time the film releases. He is also sure of the fact that it would only be Alia's talent that would speak in the film, making everyone believe why she was chosen in the first place.