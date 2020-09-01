The coronavirus period has turned many celebrities into coronial parents. But it has also stopped several celebrities from turning into coronial couples. Several celebrities, who were supposed to tie-the-knot this year, have pushed their weddings ahead. Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal, Richa Chadda – Ali Fazal and many other couples have had to push their weddings to a later date.

Alia Bhatt and beau Ranbir Kapoor were also rumoured to be tying-the-knot this year-end. Speculations of a grand December wedding for the couple had been gaining momentum before corona hit us hard. However, the latest we hear is that the couple would tie-the-knot in 2021. A TOI report says that the couple has decided to postpone the wedding to next year due to professional commitments and the coronavirus pandemic.

The report also states that Alia Bhatt had even approached Sabyasachi for designing her wedding attire but now it has all been put on a hold. Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra; it is no secret that Sabyasachi is the numero uno choice for celebs when it comes to designing their D-day attire. And we can't wait to see the couple, decked up in Sabyasachi wedding outfits, taking the marital plunge.

Both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been rock-solid support in each-other's life. Alia was not only there when Ranbir Kapoor lost his father, Rishi Kapoor; but has also been a constant all the Kapoor family functions. Ranbir too, seems to have dazzled both Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. The couple is often seen dining and enjoying with each other's families and we can't wait for the two of them to get officially together.

Talking about Ranbir, Alia had once told a daily, "At the moment, it is important for me to recognize people who have influenced me positively. Ranbir is one of those people. Even his family members bring in loads of positivity in me. Also, Ranbir has always been my favourite actor and he still is."