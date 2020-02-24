Ever since the duo have made their relationship public and official, the country doesn't seem to be able to wait for their grand wedding. Several fake wedding invitations, guest list and morphed wedding images of Ranbir and Alia have gone viral. And while we were all thinking that the two might tie-the-knot soon after the release of Brahmastra, it seems far from likely.

Yes, you read that right. The Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor wedding seems to have been put on a backburner. First, it was the delay in the release and the filming of their Ayan Mukerji film Brahmastra that had been causing the delay and then it was Ranbir's father, Rishi Kapoor's deteriorating health that made the duo postpone any engagement plans.

An Asian Age report states, "They are not even thinking about anything except Chintu uncle's (Rishi Kapoor) health right now. Any talk of a wedding can only happen once he is well again."

Mahesh Bhatt's take on Alia - Ranbir's marriage

Earlier, Mahesh Bhatt had spoken about their relationship and told Telegraph in an interview, "Well, of course, they're in love. You don't need to be a genius to get that! What they do to their relationship is something they'll have to figure out. Whether it's heading towards that port called 'marriage' - which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century - is something for them to figure out. I'm no one to hazard a guess when that would happen or which way the relationship is going. Its life and life needs to be lived on its own terms. Let's wait and see what tomorrow brings for us!"

In an interview with IANS previously, Bhatt had said, "I have never spoken about my children's private lives. They are adults and it is their prerogative. I would never demean and belittle them by talking about it in public. It's their right and if they want to talk about it or to remain silent about it; it's their choice. I respect what they do with their life."