In its special preview, the trailer of director Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi (Suryavanshi) starring Akshay Kumar Katrina Kaif, has received superb reviews and ratings from Taran Adarsh, Atul Mohan and other film critics and celebs.

Sooryavanshi is an action film, which is written by Sajid-Farhad. It is the fourth installment of Rohit Shetty's Police Universe and features Akshay Kumar in the titular role. Katrina Kaif is playing the female lead, while Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh make cameo appearances. Rohit's brand and the ensemble cast has made it one of the most-awaited Bollywood movies of 2020.

Riding on huge hype, Sooryavanshi is scheduled for worldwide release on March 24 and the makers have already kick-started its promotion. Its trailer is set to be released online on March 2 and Singham (Ajay Devgn), Simmba (Ranveer Singh) and Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar) will share the stage with Rohit Shetty at its trailer launch event in Mumbai.

As a part of its publicity, the producers of Sooryavanshi held a special screening of its trailer to a select number of film critics and celebs like Taran Adarsh and Atul Mohan. The 4-minute-long video has garnered fantastic response from them. They say that the trailer is mind-blowing and blockbuster written all over. Akshay Kumar's ultra-action and risky stunts will surely stun the audience.

Here is what critics and celebs tweeted about Sooryavanshi trailer

Taran Adarsh @taran_adarsh

#Xclusiv: Watched #SooryavanshiTrailer... Absolutely fantastic ... #RohitShetty is the undisputed emperor of entertainers, #Sooryavanshi reaffirms the fact... Great to see #AkshayKumar in action mode... Get ready for Tsunami at the BO, this one promises to be a huge winner!

Atul Mohan @atulmohanhere

Just saw #SooryavanshiTrailer It's beyond whatever you have seen, read or heard till now. Records will not be broken but shattered mercilessly by team #Sooryavanshi #AkshayKumar #AjayDevgn #RanveerSingh #KatrinaKaif #RohitShetty MEGA BLOCKBUSTER is arriving! #CopUniverse

Ramesh Bala @rameshlaus

Jus watched a special preview of #SooryavanshiTrailer - MIND BLOWING.. Blockbuster written all over.. Ultra Action.. @akshaykumar has done several risky stunts.. Huge canvas.. Emotional connect too.. #KatrinaKaif has a nice role.. Dir #RohitShetty has outdone himself.. What makes #SooryavanshiTrailer special is the presence of @ajaydevgn and @RanveerOfficial along with @akshaykumar Both have solid extended cameo roles.. Glimpses of the three in action are shown.. A Paisavasool entertainer out on Mar 24th.. Trailer out on March 2nd..

Sreedhar Pillai @sri50

#SooryavanshiTrailer Fantastic! Saw a sneak peak really massy and mind blowing! #RohitShetty once again proves he is master of mass masala action entertainers. Good 2 Watch @akshaykumar in an all out action avatar+terrific #Singham @ajaydevgn & delightful Simmba @RanveerOfficial

Ashish Chanchlani @ashchanchlani

The main focus of the movie is a big surprise and i seriously did not expect that Some killer hard hitting dialogues And the TRINITY COMBO POWER PACKED#SooryavanshiTrailer

Shiva Satyam @AsliShiva

Just watched the Trailer of #Sooryavashi. Its "Terrific" & it's best Trailer after #War. This will be Rohit & Akki's Highest Grosser for sure, 250cr is on the cards and even 300cr can't be ruled out. ⭐⭐⭐ (4.5/5). (#SooryavanshiTrailer Length is 3.50 ).

Himesh @HimeshMankad