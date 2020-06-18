Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap had shocked everyone when she accused Salman Khan and family for allegedly sabotaging his projects. Following the recent demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the director took to Facebook to post a long note appealing to the government to launch a detailed investigation into the actor's death.

And it looks like things between Abhinav and Khan family have gotten even more murkier as Sohail Khan has now filed a defamation case against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for making false allegations against the superstar's family.

When Sohail Khan was contacted by ABP News, the actor remained unavailable for a comment. However, his elder brother Arbaaz Khan confirmed that legal action has been taken against Abhinav.

"We had already told that we would take legal route against Abhinav. Sohail has now filed a defamation case against him," Arbaaz Khan told the TV channel.

He further added, "Abhinav's allegations against us are baseless. He is accusing me, Salman, Sohail and our father to tarnish our reputation. We were forced to file a defamation case against him because of his tactics."

Salim Khan reacts to Abhinav Kashyap's allegations

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's father Salim Khan has reacted to the allegations levelled by Kashyap against his family.

"Ji haan, humne hi sab kharab kiya hai na. Aap pehle jaake unki filmey dekhiye phir hum baat karte hai. Unhone mera naam daala hai na unki statement mein. Unhe shayad mere pitaji ka naam nahi pata. Unka naam hai Rashid Khan. Unhe hamaare dadaon aur pardadaon ke naam bhi daalne dijiye (Yes, we ruined everything, isn't it. Go watch his films first and then we will talk. He has mentioned my name in his statement, perhaps he doesn't know my father's name. His name was Rashid Khan. Let him mention my ancestors' names in his statement). Let him do whatever he wants, I am not going to waste time in reacting to what he says," Salim Khan told Bombay Times in an interview.

The controversy was sparked off when, in a recent Facebook post, Kashyap alleged that Salman Khan and his family sabotaged all his projects.

"The reason I moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago is because Arbaaz Khan in collusion with Sohail Khan and family was trying to take control of my career by bullying me. Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films that I was signed up with by personally calling their head Mr. Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me. I had to return the signing money to Shree Ashtavinayak films and moved to Viacom Pictures. They did the same thing," the filmmaker mentioned in an earlier Facebook post.

"My enemies are sharp, cunning and always attack me from the back and stay Hidden. But the best part is after 10 years, I know who my enemies are. Let it be known that they are Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. There are many other small fry's but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpant. They use a clever mix of their ill-gotten money, political clout and connections with the underworld to intimidate anyone and everyone," Abhinav Kashyap had further mentioned in the same post.