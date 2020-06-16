Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has issued a statement to the media, who are calling him to ask about his younger brother Abhinav Kashyap's sensational charges against superstar Salman Khan's family.

The suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput sparked a fresh debate on mental health. Some celebs are opening up on the nepotism and leading producers' harassing the talents in the Hindi film industry. Director Abhinav Kashyap of Dabangg and Besharm fame is one of those people, who has made startling revelations about the dark secrets of Bollywood.

A day after Sushant's death, Abhinav Kashyap took to his Facebook account to speak about his plight in the Hindi film industry. He appealed to the government to launch a detailed investigation. In a detailed post, he explained how talent managers and all talent management agencies of Bollywood are a potential death trap for artists. He said, "I have experienced exploitation and bullying first hand."

Abhinav Kashyap alleged that he walked out of Dabangg 2 'because Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and family were trying to take control of his career by bullying him. He added that they sabotaged his projects with Shree Ashtavinayak Films and Viacom Pictures and made him return his signing fee with interest.

The Dabangg director's shocking allegations against Salman Khan family are creating ripples in the media with many trolling Khan on social media. Abhinav Kashyap's brother is a noted filmmaker from Bollywood and several media houses are trying to call him and get his response on his brother's charges.

Anurag Kashyap took to his Twitter account to keep the media house away from himself. He stated that his brother asked him to stay out of his business two years ago. He tweeted, "For the media calling me and people who want to ask, treat this as my statement. More than two years ago, Abhinav had told me clearly to stay out of his business and it's not my place to comment on anything he says or does. Thank You."