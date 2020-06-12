Many years ago, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had gotten into a fight with Karan Johar after he bad mouthed his chat show Koffee With Karan and also Yash Raj Films. And now Kashyap has finally opened up about his fight with Karan Johar.

During one of old interviews of Karan Johar, the latter had said that Kashyap might be in depression and needs a psychiatrist to clear his head. It was his response to Kashyap's derogatory remarks that he had passed on him.

Recalling his fight with Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap told Mid-day, "Karan Johar gave an interview calling me a psychopath. Till then we had not met. I called him a fat kid, who still thinks he is in school. Remember we had this fight in mid-day. I also said something about Anil Kapoor in the interview that became a headline. But people always knew I was childlike."

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap had penned a lengthy post for action director Sunil Rodrigues, sharing how he was scared to work with him in "Mukkazabaz" initially and how the latter helped him to shoot a bank robbery scene in his latest film, "Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai".

Kashyap's heartfelt note on Sunil Rodrigues

"Another gentle giant .. the man who helps Rohit Shetty fly those cars has also an another side to him .. a slice of realism .. first time I met him he was so intimidating .. so tall, broad built, muscular. He came on the sets of 'Mukkabaaz' on second schedule after Vikram Dahiya was indisposed after the first schedule. I was scared, I was like that he is so used to doing big budget, massive action sequences , how will he do more realistic , smaller sequences .. but he not just did it with so much finesse he and Vikram won the Filmfare for the action for Mukkabaaz," Anurag wrote.

He added: "Then on Choked, a film that actually has no action sequences, we needed to do the crowd scenes, and the chaotic bank opening sequences right, we also did not want anyone to fall or get hurt or get wounded during the bank stampede, and also look believable. The bank robbery scene, which was to be done so simply and not like the ones we see in films, and he again made it all even simpler."

"He speaks so softly that you will almost feel that someone else is subbing for him when he talks," Anurag shared.

Last year, Akshay Kumar uploaded a photograph on Instagram with Rodrigues, the action director of '"Sooryavanshi".

"When your action is over and the only thing left to do is shoot the fight master. 'Sooryavanshi' giving love to the big man with the golden head who kept us all alive during this epic crazy month," Akshay captioned the image in which he along with Rohit Shetty, actor Vivan Bhathena and others are seen pointing their guns at Rodrigues.