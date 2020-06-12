There have always been those few in Bollywood who've been easy targets for a while now because of their filmmaking, their tweets and their opinions. However, it's often funny to note that they don't care about the hate, and often poke their own fun at their haters.

Anubhav Sinha was called an anti-national by his colleagues in Bollywood, Anurag Kashyap and Hansal Mehta. The reason is none other than JNU, their back and forth might be the funniest conversation today, considering how it truly reflects how internet trolls behave.

The word 'anti-national' has become a commonly used adjective in today's vocabulary. Often referring to individuals or groups that undermine the nation, it has been used to describe those who seem to criticise the nation's flaws as well. The word has been used umpteen times for many Bollywood actors and directors, with any comment on Indian society.

Anubhav Sinha recently tweeted after JNU was declared one of India's best universities, he tweeted his joy over the matter. When he showed support for the university, Hansal Mehta commented on his tweet, "You are anti-national Sinha."

You are anti-national Sinha. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 11, 2020

While Anubhav Sinha replied, "You're so boring Mehta Sahab." Hansal Mehta hit back, "You are bloody liberal."

You’re so boring Mehta Sahab. https://t.co/vyIO0btWBy — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 11, 2020

You are bloody liberal. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 11, 2020

Anurag Kashyap feeling FOMO, decided to join the party on Twitter and replied hitting two birds with one stone, "Aap dono librandu ho (You're both librandu)."

Aap dono librandu ho .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 11, 2020

Anubhav Sinha noticing a new addition to their ongoing mud-slinging competition, showed Anurag Kashyap the mirror, "Tum bade Nationalist ho. Hain?? (You're a big nationalist?)"

As weird as his conversation is, it truly captures what trolling is like on the internet.