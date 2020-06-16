Since Sushant Singh Rajput's death, there has been much discussion on the death, the cause and what led the actor to take such a drastic step. Many celebrities have come forward to speak about the importance of mental health and the emphasis on the need to reach out and seek help.

There has, however, been a huge conversation on what led to the actor's demise, the nepotism in Bollywood. Many Bollywood's frontrunners including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Salman Khan have come under fire for ill-treatment of outsiders and not giving them a chance. Now, Abhinav Kashyap who directed Dabangg has spoken up about the Bandra Boys Cartel naming Salman Khan.

Abhinav Kashyap talks about ill-treatment and sabotage by Salman Khan

Sushant Singh Rajput's death shocked the industry on June 14th, when he ended his own life. The unexpected death raised numerous questions about Bollywood as an industry and its stand on outsiders. Since yesterday, a huge debate has been sparked about whether nepotism was a reason for Sushant Singh Rajput's death and his suffering from Depression.

While Bollywood celebrities have continuously been asking the media to leave the dead to rest in peace, citizens on social media are continuing this conversation as Bollywood remains divided on the issue. Now, Abhinav Singh Kashyap has come forward on Facebook to highlight certain occurrences in Bollywood which are hidden and were not known. While the veracity of his claims has been doubted, the claims itself are highly intriguing.

The director of Dabangg has requested the Government to launch an investigation into the matter. He wrote, "The suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput brings to the forefront a much bigger problem of what many of us have been dealing with. Exactly what might compel a person to commit suicide?? I fear his death is just the tip of the iceberg just like the #metoo movement was for a much bigger malaise in Bollywood."

He further wrote, "The death of Sushant Singh Rajput brings under scanner the role YRF talent Management Agency might have played in pushing him towards his suicide but that is for the authorities to investigate. These people don't make careers. They ruin your career and life. Having suffered personally for a decade, I can confidently say every Talent Manager and all Talent Management Agencies of Bollywood are a potential death Trap for Artists. They are all basically white collared Dalaals and everyone is involved."

Anurag Kashyap's brother Abhinav also wrote about the harassment he faced, "So here is my story 10 years after Dabangg. The reason I moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago is because Arbaaz Khan in collusion with Sohail Khan and family was trying to take control of my career by bullying me."

He talked of Salman Khan's family trying to sabotage him, "Mr. Salman Khan and family sabotaged the release of the film and got their PROs to run a sustained negative smear campaign against me and my film BESHARAM before release. This scared the distributors from buying my film. Reliance Entertainment and I were capable and courageous enough to release the film ourselves but the battle had just begun. My enemies, which there were many ran a sustained negative Trolling and badmouthing campaign against the film till the Box Office of my film collapsed. But to their horror, Besharam had still netted 58 crores before it went out of theatres."

He has made an open challenge to the cartel, "They use a clever mix of their ill-gotten money, political clout and connections with the underworld to intimidate anyone and everyone. Unfortunately truth is on my side and I am not going to give up like Sushant Singh Rajput. I refuse to cow down and will fight on till I see the end of either them or me. Enough tolerance. It's time to fight back. So this is not a threat, it's an open challenge. Sushant Singh Rajput has moved on and I hope he is happier wherever he is but I will make sure that no more innocent will kill himself over lack of work with dignity in Bollywood. I hope suffering actors and creative artists will share my post on various social media platforms as will the media and people who patronize the entertainment industry."

In his next post, he added a note to ensure that this is taken seriously and concerns about his safety, "Yes... I will never commit suicide but should anything untoward happen to me... By now the country knows who to blame... Treat this as my police statement. Cheers."

A lot is being said on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, and what is right and wrong with Bollywood. This debate seems to be continuing.