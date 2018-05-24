Race 3 has become the new Bollywood buzz right after its trailer was launched. The trailer got mixed reactions by fans, especially the introductory dialogue of Daisy Shah, which soon became a trending meme.

The race 3 stars have been promoting the film on social media platforms. Recently, Salman Khan shared a picture of Jacqueline Fernandez on Twitter from the song that he wrote for the film called selfish. Salman captioned the picture as: How chweet iz she lukin J @Asli_Jacqueline

Anil Kapoor was quick to comment saying: Jacki manages to outshine even the stunning scenery! @Asli_Jacqueline @BeingSalmanKhan."

Salman has turned a lyricist for this song. Talking about the song, as quoted by Bollywood Life, Salman said in a statement, "While discussing the creative for the song, I penned down a few thoughts on paper in sync with the plot of the film, which is about the selfishness within the family. When the music director Vishal Mishra heard it, he got extremely excited and said he will come back with a tune for the same. I said, 'But this is a part of a conversation and not lyrics'. However, he insisted to use the thoughts as it is for the song. Everyone loved the thoughts and wanted it to be used for the song."

The song releases on May 25, 2018.

Bobby Deol will make a comeback on screen after many years. The film is directed by Remo D'souza and also stars Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. Race 3 is all set to release on June 15, 2018.