The makers of Salman Khan's Race 3 released the first song Heeriye on Friday. While the song has been receiving a good response from the fans, one old Punjabi song titled Naina Da Nasha seems to have an uncanny resemblance to it.

The tune and beats of both the tracks are almost same, which gave rise to the question: Is Heeriye an official remake of Naina Da Nasha or a copied track?

The fact that singer Deep Money, who was one of the makers of Naina Da Nasha, is also a part of Heeriye makes it appear that the latest song from Race 3 is an official reprised version of the Punjabi song.

However, there is no mention of any remake or reprise in the description of the new song released. The original track also involved another singer Falak Shabir, but he doesn't have any mention in Heeriye.

Hence, it's not clear if Heeriye starring Salman and Jacqueline is an official remake or just yet another copied song. Meanwhile, many people on social media have also realized the similarities between the two songs, and hence, have been labelling the latest track as a copied one.

Nonetheless, with Salman's own dance moves along with Jacqueline's sizzling pole dance, and the fun-filled music, the song is likely to become the next chartbuster.

The party song Heeriye has been composed by Meet Bros, who also lent their voices along with Deep Money and Neha Bhasin. Kumaar has penned the lyrics.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Race 3 is an action thriller with an ensemble cast of Salman, Jacqueline, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Freedy Daruwala in key roles.

The trailer of Race 3 was released recently and had received a mixed response from the viewers. While some liked the trailer, some found it average. The film is slated to be released on June 15.

Listen to Naina Da Nasha and Heeriye below to find the similarities between the two: