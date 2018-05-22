Shilpa Shinde has replaced Jacqueline Fernandez in Salman Khan starrer Race 3. However, just virtually, and because of her fans.

A fan-page of the small screen starlet photoshopped her face on to Jacqueline's introductory poster from Race 3. The photoshopping work has been done pretty well, and it gives a hint at how Shilpa would look if she was offered Jacqueline's role in the movie.

In the caption of the picture, the fan stated it to be an "earnest desire" to see Shilpa in a Salman movie. The former Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress was one of Salman's favorite contestants inside Bigg Boss 11 house.

Salman had reportedly once suggested on the show that Shilpa should quit television, and try Bollywood. She had recently made her big screen debut with an item song in the movie Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. Nonetheless, fans will have to wait to see if the gorgeous actress eventually makes an acting debut in the big industry.

Meanwhile, Salman's fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Race 3. The trailer of the movie had received a mixed response from viewers.

While some liked it, some others ridiculed it. Many memes on the dialogues and scenes from Race 3 have appeared on social media as well. Nonetheless, it's one of the biggest Bollywood releases this year, and is expected to create a havoc at the box office.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Race 3 also features Anil Kapoor, Diasy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. The film is slated to hit the screens on June 15.

Check the photoshopped picture of Shilpa in Race 3 poster: