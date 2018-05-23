Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's Bollywood debut film Loveratri landed in trouble as Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday, May 22, said it will not allow the release as the movie distorts the name of auspicious Hindu festival Navratri and may hurt the sentiments of Hindus, as per PTI report.

"We will not allow its exhibition in cinema halls in the country. We don't want the sentiments of Hindus to be hurt," VHP's international working president Alok Kumar said.

"The film is set against the backdrop of Navratri, a Hindu festival, and the name distorts its meaning," Kumar maintained.

Salman Khan is producing Loveratri under his home production banner Salman Khan Films. After making an official announcement in December last year, the Dabangg Khan introduced his fans to his film's leading lady Warina Hussain who will also make her debut alongside Aayush Sharma. The movie will also star Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor in important roles.

Loveratri is being directed by debutant Abhiraj Minawala, who has earlier worked as an assistant director in Salman Khan's Sultan and Shah Rukh Khan's Fan.

While the film is scheduled to release five days ahead of the Navratri festival on October 5, it remains to be seen whether it will face the same fate as that of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati, whose title was changed to Padmaavat after facing pressure from some fringe groups.