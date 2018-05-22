Any publicity is a good publicity and there can be no better example than Salman Khan's Race 3. A few days ago, the makers of the film dropped the much-awaited trailer online and it soon became the butt of jokes on the internet. While Salman bhai got trolled for its logic-defying stunts, his protégé Daisy Shah became an overnight star after the meme creators discovered their newfound obsession with her introductory dialogue "Our business is our business, none of your business."

The internet was soon flooded with Daisy Shah's stills and her epic dialogue which was turned into funny memes. The actress apparently seemed to be quite upset with the trolls who were making fun of her lines. She recently tried to address the trolls with a message on her Instagram stories that reads, "To all the people who think they are too smart. Create your own identity first and get a life. Wait! I am sure you don't have any. #PatheticLosers."

While netizens were having a good laugh over the quirky line, it looks like the makers are trying to encash on the publicity to create buzz around the upcoming action-adventure film.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who has performed stunts in Race 3 trailer, can be seen taking a dig at Daisy Shah's dialogue by delivering it in different variations and burst into laughter.

In a video shared by Daisy Shah on her Instagram stories, when a fellow colleague asks Jacqueline, "Can I have a cookie", she replies, "My cookie is my cookie, none of your cookie."

Jacqueline can also be seen delivering Daisy's infamous dialogue when the latter asks her where they were going while travelling in a car.

Recently, when Salman Khan was cruising through the city of Mumbai, one of the passers-by asked him where he was going. Bhai instantly replied, "our business is our business, none of your business" and left the spot.

Meanwhile, Race 3 trailer garnered over 31.4 million views in just four hours after it was released online. The movie, which dwells upon the idea of betrayal, stars Salman Khan as Sikander, Anil Kapoor as Shamsher followed by Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid, June 15, 2018.