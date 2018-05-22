The trailer of the film Race 3 has had mixed reactions, from people trolling the film for its dialogues to fans raving about the action sequences. The film is directed by Remo D'Souza and stars Salman Khan, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem.

The trailer introduces all the stars of the film in different scenes. The most talked-about is Daisy Shah's introduction dialogue, "Our business is our business, none of your business." And the netizens have taken this chance to troll.

However, Salman Khan gave a witty reply to trolls recently. The actor was asked where he was going, to which he replied with, "our business is our business, none of your business."

Daisy Shah had made her debut in Bollywood with the film Jai Ho opposite Salman Khan. Talking about the film, Daisy was quoted by Mid-Day saying, "I am elated to be a part of this cult franchise and to be working with Salman again. He has been a mentor to me and I'm sure Race 3 will be another great learning experience."

According to the reports by DNA, the filmmakers have shot two endings and apart from the core team of the film, nobody is aware of how Race 3 will end. A source revealed to DNA stating, "As the climax is the most crucial segment of an action-thriller, it's been said that the makers of Race 3 have shot multiple endings. So that nobody apart from the core team is in the know of the real ending. The entire unit and the crew, too, is unaware of the climax."

The film is set to release June 15, 2018.