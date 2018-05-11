Jacqueline Fernandez suffered a car accident last night at around 2:45 am at Carter Road, Bandra when she was returning home after partying with the entire Race 3 team at Salman Khan's galaxy apartment. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

According to SpotboyE, a small get together sort of party was organised for the Race 3 team at Salman Khan's residence which started at around 10:30 pm and continued till the wee hours in the morning. Jacqueline, who was also a part of the celebration, left the party at around 2.20 am in the morning. Just after going a little further from Salman's residence, her driver smashed the car to an auto-rickshaw.

The car's headlights were damaged in the collision but fortunately no one suffered any injuries, The mishap took place at around 2.45 am in the morning.

Jacqueline confirmed that she did met with an accident and assured that she was totally fine.

"Yes, it did take place. The rickshaw driver was drunk. We will soon give out an official statement. Yes, we are fine. Police came and sorted it out," she said.

Earlier, Jacqueline had found herself in a similar situation when she suffered an eye injury while shooting for Remo D'Souza's upcoming action thriller Race 3 in Abu Dhabi. The actress was found bleeding profusely after the ball hit her eye while playing squash on the sets.

"Jacqueline was immediately rushed to the hospital. Her eye didn't stop bleeding. She is currently under observation and will be discharged only after the doctors treat her eye," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Life.

Race 3, the third installment in the successful Race series, also stars Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqeeb Saleem in lead roles. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the movie is set to hit the theatres this Eid on June 15.