Shraddha Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez are reportedly fighting to bag the female lead role in Nitesh Tiwari's next directorial that features Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to The Asian Age, both Shraddha and Jacqueline are trying to convince the makers of the untitled movie, which will be produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala.

The report stated that Sushant and Jacqueline have already been signed for Tarun Mansukhani's next film Drive, and depending on the actors' onscreen chemistry, they will be considered for Tiwari's next film.

"So, the dilemma for the makers is if the pair is fresh, it will be an interesting option for the viewers. If Drive does well, it will be common sense to repeat the pair. Jacqueline who is close to Sajid Nadiadwala and also stars in Kick 2 with Salman Khan is also pushing her luck with Sajid. Shraddha too is keen to be a part of the film. So, it is more of a decision to be made by the filmmakers as to who suits the role better," the publication quoted a source as saying.

Both Shraddha and Jacqueline have a good line up of upcoming movies. Shraddha will be seen in films like Prabhas starrer Saaho, Baati Gul Meter Chalu and a biopic on Saina Nehwal.

On the other side, Jacqueline will next feature in Salman Khan's big film Race 3 that has an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.

While Shraddha's last movie Haseena Parkar failed to make any impact at the box office, Jacqueline's last film Judwaa 2 was a box office hit.