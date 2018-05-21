Karan Johar is one of the most successful and biggest film-makers of Bollywood currently, but he feels that he doesn't have the stature to fight Salman Khan.

KJo's upcoming venture, Lust Stories will be released on Netflix on June 15, the same day as Salman's Race 3 is releasing. He said that they are not competing with Race 3, adding that they do not have the "right to compete with the magnitude of Salman Khan".

"Salman Khan is on a different platform. He is the big master of mainstream cinema. Race 3 is going to be a humongous film. It's a franchise film. It's a totally different film with a totally different syntax. We're not competing or fighting," Karan told media during the trailer launch of Lust Stories.

"Hamari woh aukat hi nahi hai (we don't have that status) to fight with Salman Khan or Race. We are actually four very happy filmmakers who've made a tiny little film, which we're very gratified to Netflix for, who've accepted our film with open arms. We're not competing with anyone. We don't have the right to compete with the magnitude of Salman Khan. I mean Race is like... I probably will be going to watch Race on June 15 and not Lust Stories," he added.

Race 3 has an ensemble cast of Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Diasy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freedy Daruwala. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the action thriller has a huge hype around it, and is expected to become one of the highest movies of 2018.

On the other hand, Lust Stories is a web movie directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap. It will be premiered on Netflix on June 15.