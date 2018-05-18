Salman Khan has dropped the first trailer of his much-awaited film Race 3 on Twitter after leaving his fans puzzled with his weird tweets. The Race 3 trailer received a mixed response from the audience and was instantly turned into memes thanks to its logic-defying stunts, unimpressive dialogues and of course, the unmatched, incontestable 'bhai ka swag'.

On the other hand, Bollywood celebrities, who were sailing on the 'praise the lord' boat, couldn't stop gushing about the trailer on Twitter. And just like other celebrities, Huma Qureshi was also blown away by the trailer and described it with one word 'Killer'.

Though her tweet was in response to the trailer which Salman had tweeted, Twitter users deliberately interpreted i as Huma called Salman a killer. And other users couldn't agree with her more and started replying with hilarious responses.

One Twitter user praised her saying that at least there is someone in Bollywood who spoke the truth. His tweet was directed towards Salman's conviction in the 1998 blackbuck poaching and the 2002 hit-and-run case.

"Yes he is," a user replied while the other user said, "Atleast someone in the bollywood speaks truth. #killersalman."

Another user commented, "This is called women empowerment. You bravely saidbthe #Hit&Run and #BlackBuckPoachingCase. More power to you."

"Indeed he is a killer... everybody knows the truth but no one from film fraternity dared to come ahead and speak it publically.. Thank you huma for speaking truth so simply yet boldly....may god bless you girl," another user commented.

One user was being sarcastic while trolling the Race 3 trailer and wrote, "Killer to hai trailer dekhke marte marte bacha (Yes, he is a killer. I almost got killed after watching the trailer."

Another user instantly became her after seeing her tweet and wrote, "I wasn't ur fan, but the way u collected the courage to say the truth to the killer is really amazing. I want to show solidarity with you and want to say that yes he is a killer. He must be sent to jail for his crimes."

Meanwhile, the action-packed trailer garnered over 31.4 million views in just 4 hours on social media. The makers surprised the audience as they released the trailer in a unique 3D format.

Dwelling upon betrayal yet again, Race 3 trailer instates rivalry amongst the family stating you don't need enemies when you have a family.

Heading the Race, Salman Khan as Sikander aces the game with his action avatar. He is seen doing daredevil action and performing high octane stunts with the use of weaponry as well as hand to hand combat. Anil Kapoor as Shamsher showcases the most experience and power in the trailer.

Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in her action avatar. Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem portray the insecure siblings caught in the jealousy towards Salman Khan.

Bobby Deol touted as the main man is seen as an aide to Salman Khan throughout the trailer, raising our interests in his character.

The action sequences have been shot extensively in Thailand, Abu Dhabi and Mumbai.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.