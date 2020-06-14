Digangana Suryavanshi, who will be seen in Gopichand's Telugu movie Seetimaarr, says that Bigg Boss host Salman Khan was so impressed with her long hair that he could not stop gushing about it when she met him for the first time.

Digangana Suryavanshi started her acting career as a child artist with TV serial Kya Haadsa Kya Haqeeqat in 2002. Later, she appeared in some hit serials like Shakuntala, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Balika Vadhu, Ruk Jaana Nahin and Krishna Arjun. She also appeared in Bigg Boss 9 and was evicted from the house on 57th day. She was around 18 years old, when she got a chance to do Bigg Boss 9.

In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Digangana spoke about her first meeting with Salman Khan and said, "No sooner did he meet me, he said, Kitne lambe baal hai aapke (such long hair you have). And until the show's end, he'd always prod me to style my hair short. He was kind and motivating." She added, "If you want to do films, you have the time and age.' I was 18 then."

Digangana Suryavanshi made her debut in Bollywood films with with FryDay in 2018. Later, she starred in Hindi movies like Jalebi and Rangeela Raja. She forayed in to Telugu with Hippi and Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale in 2019. She currently has two big-ticket Telugu projects like Valayam and Seetimaarr in her kitty.

When asked why she chose to sign a Telugu films, Digangana said, "One reason was that my position in Bollywood was dubious, given the number of people in my age group. Two, I want good roles that reach out to people. Hippi had a great content with a dominant female character. I thought it was the perfect launch for this industry. I, however, plan to do both Bollywood and Tollywood films, given the global reach Bollywood has."

Digangana has completed 50 per cent of the shooting for her forthcoming film Seetimaar before the lockdown. She is awaiting to resume its shoot. She is all praises for hero Gopichand. "On the very first day of our shoot, while I was blabbering disclaimers that I could mess up the scene, he simply put me at ease, asking how I was doing and assuring me that the Telugu audiences would receive me well," she told DC.