After an Instagram chat group named 'Bois Locker Room', making rounds on the internet. yesterday yet another shocking incident came into light with when the leaked chats of girl's locker room case came to light. Both genders have said to have demeaned and objectified each other on apps. While this topic has taken the Internet by storm, Bollywood celebs are coming forward to give their piece of opinion.

Yesterday we spoke to actress Mandana Karimi about the terrifying incident, and today International Business Times got in touch with television and Bollywood actress Digangana Suryavanshi to know what are her thoughts on the 'Boys and girls locker room case'.

Excerpts from the Interview:

On Bois locker room case

I wasn't aware of the case, I am appalled and shocked hearing and I am glad that it has come out in the light. Its sick, its disgusting and horrible.I just hope that their parents should see. These school going kids need help, it's their mindset that has made them body shame and objectify woman to such an extent. I really wonder what's wrong with them. There are many instances where young boys get instigated and become vengeful after their so-called short-lived break up with a girl and start abusing their partners. I just believe that if there is a misunderstanding between you and your partner and if there is anything private that you want to discuss please do that in personal chat. 'ABUSING IS NOT ACCEPTABLE, BODY SHAMING IS NOT ACCEPTABLE, OBEJCTYING WOMAN IS NOT ACCEPTABLE'. I wish parents knew what their teenage kids are doing.

On parents playing a crucial role

I have heard that most of the parents don't bother looking at the kids, but I feel, with freedom comes responsibility. If you don't know what your kids are doing and have left them as they have crossed a certain age then please don't give birth to them and ruin a generation. Try and be your child's best friend, talk to them about everything under the sun. More then sex education its awarness and giving respect to everyone is matters.

On Girls lockerroom case

Even if girls are doing this and have done and its come to light, I feel they all need help from the psychiatrists.

Furthermore, she shared anecdotes on her growing up years and how her parents gave her freedom that came with the utmost responsibilities.

On her teenage years

From a very young age, i have been acting and exposed to the entertainment field. my mom is my best friend, she has given me freedom and at the same time, she knows things about me. i have crossed m teenage as well. I have had male friends. My parents have always been aware about my whereabouts. Last but not least, I would urge every generation to beware and be aware! And you get to know something please inform the cyber cell.

