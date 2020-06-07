The lockdown has put Bollywood fans in a state of a pickle since the shoots have come to the halt and theatres are closed. While many movies such as Gulabo Sitabo, Laxmi Bomb, and many more are getting OTT releases, the audience is still waiting for the release of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was supposed to release on May 22, 2020, making EID celebrations more beautiful for all the fans but it got delayed due to the lockdown. For Radhe, Salman has collaborated yet again with South India fame Prabhu Deva and is ready to enthrall the audience.

Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman has done many super hit movies that were a remake of South Indian films. Not only movies but he has also grooved on some of the remakes of blockbuster songs from South Indian movies. After making his fans dance on the beats of DhinkaChika from the movie ready, that has been remixed from the song Ringa Ringa from Aarya 2, Salman is yet again ready to shake his legs on another Allu Arjun's song.

You read it right! Salman Khan's upcoming movie 'Radhe' will feature the famous 'Seetimaar' song from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's movie Duvvada Jagannadham.

As per the reports by Bollywood Hungama, a source has revealed that "South composer Devi Sri Prasad too has worked on a song, which is the remake of the super-hit track 'Seeti Maar'. It is from the Telugu flick Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ (2017), starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Salman and Devi Sri Prasad, in the past, have worked on the chartbuster 'Dhinka Chika', in Ready (2011), also a remake. We are confident that even 'Seeti Maar's recreation will be a rage."

Watch the original 'Seetimaar' song :

The official announcement is yet to come but the makers are currently working on the track and the final output is yet to come.

Any Salman Khan starrer is empty without Sajid-Wajid songs. This movie will also have songs composed by them, out of which one is the theme song. Sources have revealed, "Sajid-Wajid has composed two songs, one of which is the title track. It is more like the theme song and has a very catchy and uplifting tune. The other Sajid-Wajid composition is a romantic track."

Apart from Salman Khan, stars such as Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff will also be seen in the movie.

Seetimaar is one of the most grooved songs of the movie Duvvada Jagannadham. Apart from this, Allu Arjun's songs such as Butta Bomma and Ramuloo Ramulaa are also making headlines ever since the stars started recreating the steps.