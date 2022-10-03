Two days into the Bigg Boss house and Sajid Khan seems all set to go for the long run. Khan's humour and wit has often been talked about and we are getting to see a glimpse of that on the show as well.

Prior to going inside the house, the Housefull director had said that he wishes to take back some of the interviews he gave. He added that many of his past statements have reeked of arrogance, and we couldn't agree more.

Sajid's allegations

Sajid Khan was also rumoured to be dating Jacqueline Fernandez when she was relatively new in the industry. While Jackky always maintained silence on the matter, Sajid had once hinted at how she used to "nag" him.

"While we broke up in May 2013, in reality right from December 2012, . So you are already preparing your mind in those five months. Also, when you don't have a woman in your life, you don't have someone constantly nagging you, so you end up working better and are more focused," the Himmatwala director told TOI.

"I went for a holiday with her for five days in the middle of making Himmatwala and felt so bad when the film didn't do well. For Humshakals, I have not taken a single holiday," he added. While Sajid might have casually shifted the blame of his flop film – Himmatwala – onto Jacqueline, his other films didn't manage to fare well at their box office either.

Sajid under the #metoo lens

Sajid's name had also popped up during the #metoo movement. Sajid has spoken about how he had to let go of Housefull 4 after helming it halfway through. "In the wake of the allegations against me and the pressure being put on my family, my producer and the stars of my film 'Housefull 4', I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post, till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth... I request my friends in the media to kindly not pass judgment till the truth is out," he said in his statement.