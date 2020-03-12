The 49 years old filmmaker Sajid Khan and 34 years old Srilankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez fell in love on the sets of 'Housefull 2'. It was in 2013 that the couple ended their 3-year-old relationship as things didn't work out between the two.

Several reports suggest that Sajid Khan's over possessiveness towards Jackky became a major reason for the couple to end their relationship. According to reports, Sajid's earnestness as a lover may have killed the fledgling romance. "He was always protective, but at times too possessive of his girlfriend," said a source, adding, "Jackie brought out his prudish side... he had issues with the way she dressed, her roles... everything."

Industry insiders say this cost Jacqueline her coveted roles in Jism -2 and Krrish-3. Sajid apparently prohibited her from kissing Hrithik Roshan on screen or shooting sensual scenes with Arunoday Singh and Randeep Hooda. "Sajid's bear hug was stifling Jackie, and though it was a painful decision, they decided it is best to remain friends and end up as bickering lovers," said the source.

But Sajid had a different say altogether on his breakup with Jacqueline. In an interview given to TOI, when Sajid was asked about his breakup with Jackky and did it affect in the making of 'Humshakals', a film which Sajid directed after Himmatwala which eventually proved to be a dud at the box office. Sajid indirectly blamed Jacqueline for his Himmatwala's failure at the box office.

Sajid was quoted as saying, "while we broke up in May 2013, in reality right from December 2012, it started becoming sour. So you are already preparing your mind in those five months. Also, when you don't have a woman in your life, you don't have someone constantly nagging you, so you end up working better and are more focused. I went for a holiday with her for five days in the middle of making Himmatwala and felt so bad when the film didn't do well. For Humshakals, I have not taken a single holiday."

Though Sajid opened up on his relationship with Jacqueline and also spoke about their breakup, Jacqueline has always remained mum about her love affair with the filmmaker.