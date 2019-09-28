Akshay Kumar recently clarified that he has no issues in working with #MeToo accused Sajid Khan in future, but he has one condition.

Sajid, who was first supposed to direct Housefull 4, was removed from the job after multiple women had accused him of sexually harassing them. He had already directed 60 percent of the film before being removed from the project.

During the trailer launch of Housefull 4, Akshay told media that he would work with Sajid in future if he comes out clean from the charges.

"I don't know exactly what has happened in his case but if everything goes well and if he is acquitted, I will surely work with him in the future," Akshay said at the event. After Sajid had to step down from the director's chair, Farhad Samji was taken on board to finish the remaining part.

Despite directing 60 percent of the film, Sajid's name has not been mentioned in the credit section. Akshay clarified that this decision was taken by the production studio. "It is true that he has directed 60 per cent of the film but this call has been taken by the studio (Fox Star)," he added. The actor also said that after the #MeToo movement, several changes have come in the industry as almost all the production houses have now installed departments to tackle sexual harassment complaints.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Housefull 4 received mixed reaction from the viewers. One section of people found it hilarious, and another section of viewers called it cringe-worthy. However, most of the trade experts have opined that the movie will have a huge opening at the box office, and likely to set new records.