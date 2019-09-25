Akshay Kumar made his fans highly excited by revealing posters and cast of Housefull 4. While the star cast of the film looks extremely interesting, the posters also upped the curiosity level.

Housefull 4 star cast includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. The reincarnation comedy will show the characters meet their lookalikes from completely different eras.

All the main actors in the movie will have double characters – one from the current time and another from prehistoric era, precisely from 2019 and 1419. Akshay shared posters of all the characters, and also mentioned some interesting details about the characters of Housefull 4.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 is slated to be released 2019 Diwali. Check who is playing what in the movie below:

Akshay Kumar: He will be seen as a wicked ruler Rajkumar Bala from 1419 and also as London return Harry from 2019.

Riteish Deshmukh: He will entertain as Nartaki Bangdu Maharaj from 1419 and Roy from 2019.

Bobby Deol: He portrays the role of a brave warrior Dharamputra from 1419 and then Max in 2019.

Kriti Sanon: She will become princess of Sitamgarh, Madhu in first birth, and then London-based Kriti.

Pooja Hegde: She will be seen as princess Mala, followed by Pooja in her second life.

Kriti Kharbanda: Lastly, she becomes princess Meena in first life, and will be seen as Neha in current time.