The makers of Housefull 4 released its trailer on Friday, following which scores of reactions poured in on Twitter.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda, the comedy drama is a highly anticipated film of this year. Not just it has a big star cast, but also has been made on a big budget of around Rs 80 crore.

While the trailer gave a sense of the grandeur of the movie, it also received diverse reviews from the viewers. The trailer of Housefull 4 got mixed response from the audience, as some were highly impressed by it, while many others found it cringe worthy.

There are varied opinions on the film's trailer. One section of people found it hilarious and entertaining, but another section called it a flop comedy attempt. Nonetheless, considering the scale and star cast of Housefull 4, it is being expected that the movie will create havoc at the box office this Diwali.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 is based on the concept of reincarnation. All the major characters have double roles in the film, and as suggested by the trailer, the film connects their past life with current birth.

Check some of the viewers' review of Housefull 4 trailer below:

Just watched #Housefull4Trailer. Instead of starting a campaign to ban the firecrackers.. ppl should start a campaign to ban the release of this movie on this Diwali. Environment & a beautiful festival.. both will be saved. — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) September 27, 2019

WHAT DID I JUST SEE? The series has now reduced to worst of Kya Kool Hai Hum meets Jodha Akhbar with dirty jokes & cheap graphics. Expected so much better!https://t.co/FT7mZoWDCm#Housefull4Trailer #Housefull4 @AkshayKumar @TheDeol @KritiSanon @Farhad_Samji @FoxStarHindi — N J (@Nilzrav) September 27, 2019

#OneWordReview for #Housefull4Trailer is Magical

Looks like a Unique Story. Presence of Super star @akshaykumar Make #Housefull4 Biggest Blockbuster of the year

Prediction by @Anuraghindu86

It will be first 300cr movie of Super Star @akshaykumar

Nacho✌️

https://t.co/GwcTzAufzd — Anurag Pandit (@Anuraghindu86) September 27, 2019