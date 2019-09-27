While the makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 are getting ready to launch the official trailer of the movie on Friday, a poor quality video of the trailer has already been leaked on YouTube.

A search of "Housefull 4 trailer" on YouTube brings out some videos that show glimpses of the film's trailer. Apparently, someone leaked the full video on YouTube but later deleted it.

However, portions of the trailer and some stills from it have already been taken by some other YouTube channels. So much so that some channels have already reviewed the trailer.

However, none of these videos show the full trailer. Meanwhile, makers of Housefull 4 are all set to release the much awaited official trailer, which will be out in some minutes.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 features Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde among lead cast. All of them will be seen portraying double roles as the comedy drama is based on the concept of reincarnation. Details of the characters were revealed in the quirky posters recently.

Set to be released this Diwali, Housefull 4 is expected to set the box office on fire.