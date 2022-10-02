Bigg Boss, one of the most controversial reality shows of Indian television, is back on air with its 16th season and like every year many prominent faces are a part of the show, this season. Filmmaker Sajid Khan is one of those prominent faces who have entered Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant.

Sajid has been away from the limelight for almost four years. After entering the show, Sajid spoke about the failure of his films 'Humshakals' and 'Himmatwala'. He also revealed that he was kicked out of the hit franchise, 'Housefull'.

Sajid Khan was 'out of work'

Talking about his situation when he was out of work, he told Salman Khan on the grand premiere stage, "I did not have much work, have been at home for past four years. So, when the Colors team called me up, I decided I should come here and maybe learn something about myself."

Sajid said that he has seen many ups and downs in his life and "been very low in past four years." When Salman told him that he only saw one low while it has been all an upside ride, the filmmaker said, "And that one low was a huge one."

The Bigg Boss host also reminded Sajid of the A-list actors that he has worked with and then they began naming them all. In response Sajid said, "It is said that failure destroys people. But in my case, my success destroyed me. I became very arrogant with three back-to-back teen hits. So, I thought I had become infallible, I can never make a wrong film."

'After Humshakals, I hid my face'

The filmmaker added, "Arrogant statements de raha tha, upar wale ne phat karke jhapad maara 'Himmatwala' niche... thoda sa humble hua phir se jhapad maara aur 'Humshakals' niche. Humshakal ke baad to maine apni shakal hi chhupa di (I started giving arrogant statements so the almighty slapped me and Himmatwala was down. I became slightly humble but got another slap and Humshakals was down. After Humshakals, I hid my face."

Though he spoke about his distress of past four years, neither the host nor Sajid mentioned the allegations of sexual conduct levelled against him.

The show also saw a special appearance from former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill as she wished all the best to Sajid via a pre-recorded video message. However, this didn't go down well with the fans.

Netizens recalled the #MeToo allegations against the filmmaker and slammed the channel for giving a platform to Sajid. One user said, "I love #ShehnaazGiIl but I hate her for supporting me too culprit #SajidKhan .. People like Sajid should be behind bars. Here in Bollywood he is doing a show and next directing a movie.. Shame," while another wrote, "More than Shehnaaz..People should call out the channel for promoting this Potential abuser..Not saying what Shehnaaz did was correct but she must have done it on the channel's or Host's request.. But whatever that's so disappointing."

A third user commented, "PPL defending him citing no proven cases should understand sexual harrasment is still a crime even if the incident took place years ago...even if concrete proofs aren't available. You can't put him behind bars for lack of evidence but why give him a prime time show?? #SajidKhan."