Ever since Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been named in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case, she has been grabbing eyeballs almost every day in connection with the shocking details getting revealed about her relationship with the conman. While the conman has been levelled with a Rs 200 crore extortion case, it has been revealed that he has helped the 'Kick' star as well as her family members by showering them with money and luxurious gifts. The list includes Persian cats, a horse, diamond jewellery and gifts from luxurious brands like Gucci, and Louis Vuitton among others.

According to media reports, Jacqueline Fernandez was allegedly in love with Sukesh and had already dreamt of getting married to the conman, whom she reportedly dated for seven months, despite several warnings from her co-stars, including Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. However, this is not the first time when the actress has been in a relationship. Jacqueline has been linked to several people and her alleged boyfriends' list is quite interesting. Let's take a look.

Sheikh Hassan Bin Rashid Al Khalifa

According to reports, Sheikh Hassan Bin Rashid Al Khalifa is the man who tops Jacqueline Fernandez's boyfriend's list. The actress reportedly dated the Prince of Bahrain for quite a long time. Born in Manama, Bahrain, Jacqueline grabbed a lot of attention for her love affair with the Prince in her initial days in Bollywood. However, she never accepted her relationship with Sheikh Hassan Bin Rashid Al Khalifa and soon their relationship ended after she permanently moved to India to work in the film industry.

Sajid Khan

Director Sajid Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez were rumoured to be dating each other for more than two years and there were reports that it was a serious relationship. The couple was spotted on various events together as well. According to reports, it was Jacqueline who broke up with Sajid due to his possessive nature. However, neither Sajid nor the actress never really spoke about their relationship in public.

Salman Khan

During the filming of 'Kick', Jaqueline Fernandez's proximity with Salman Khan created a buzz about the duo dating each other. As per reports, Jaqueline and Salman were dating and loved each other's company. The duo were seen working together in 'Race 3' after 'Kick'. In fact, there were reports that Jacqueline Fernandez accompanied Salman and his family at his Panvel farmhouse during the Covid-19 lockdown. However, it was later revealed that there was no truth behind the news of their dating. Salman Khan considered Jacqueline a good friend and was helping her to boost her career in Bollywood.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez also reportedly had a brief romance with each other and it all started from the sets of 'A Gentleman'. The rumoured couple also made an appearance on 'Koffee With Karan' Season 5. However, the rumours and the speculations soon faded away after several reports claimed that Sidharth was back with his alleged ex-girlfriend, Alia Bhatt.

Michele Morrone

Jacqueline Fernandez was also linked with Italian actor Michele Morrone. The two actors featured in a music video titled 'Mud Mud Ke' and their sizzling on-screen chemistry made people believe that the two were surely dating each other. However, during an interview with Pinkvilla, Michele Morrone disclosed that he is single.