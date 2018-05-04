Star couple Saif Ali Khan and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan have been on a busy schedule, juggling between work and home. Kareena has finally wrapped up the shoot for her last song from her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding.

The family has decided to take a break from work once Kareena is done with the promotions of Veere Di wedding. The couple has decided to go to London for a vacation with their Taimur.

Saif had told Times Of India, "It's important to spend some time with the family. In fact, it's crucial that Kareena and I spend as much time as we can with Taimur. He's really young and this is the time when we need to be around him. So, we'll take off once we're done with our work in June."

Saif and Kareena are very particular about spending time with their son Taimur. And, have often spoken about the importance of being with your family.

He had said, "While working, I would like to do 7 to 7 shifts if I can. That would be good so that I can see him early in the morning and when I come home, I get to spend a decent amount of time with Taimur."

Saif also talked about having help at home for Taimur. He also "I am still lucky I have some help at home. My wife and I try and balance it as much as we can, so one of us is always around. But I guess some people can't do that and I feel bad for them. You have to support your children as well, so you have to work. But this balance is what it is all about and it is the most important thing in life."

Saif and Kareena had taken Taimur for his first international trip to Gstaad last year in August.