Kaalakaandi actor Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen in Nikkhil Advani's crime-drama Baazaar. The film will also mark the acting debut of Rohan Mehra, the son of late actor Vinod Mehra.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Saif will also make his debut as a rapper in collaboration with composer-singer Honey Singh. The duo is working on a Punjabi-rock number. The film also stars Chitrangana Singh and Radhika Apte, who will also feature in the music video for the song which will be shot in Mumbai.

A source revealed to Mumbai Mirror, "Saif knows a lot about music since he has been playing the guitar for over two decades. He's also performed at concerts, both internationally and in India, and is a huge fan of jazz, blues and rock 'n roll. He takes an active interest in the score of his films as well and was excited when Nikkhil and Gauravv sounded him out on a rap alongside Honey,"

The film is set against the backdrop of the stock market, where Saif plays the role of a street-smart businessman named Nawaab.

Saif has also been shooting for Navdeep Singh's Dussehra. The film was supposed to be named Soorma but the title was already taken by some other project so the makers decided to name it Dussehra.

A source had revealed to Filmfare, "Saif is damn excited about the project. The film may be called Dussehra."

Talking about the film, a source had earlier revealed to Deccan Chronicle, "Saif is playing a Pathan who takes revenge after his family gets killed when he was a kid. The actor has grown up his beard to play this role and had kickstarted the project in Jodhpur sometime back."

Saif will also appear on a web series based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 thriller novel Sacred Games, which will be directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. The series also stars Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and will air on Netflix.