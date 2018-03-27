The teaser of Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's much-hyped web series Sacred Games was unveiled on March 26 by Netflix India on its Twitter page.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, Sacred Games, which premieres on July 6 on Netflix, is based on Vikram Chandra's bestselling novel.

The deadliest games are the ones we are fooled into playing. #SacredGames​ premieres 6 July 2018. pic.twitter.com/sDqXxPEs5i — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 26, 2018

Although the show looks promising, the teaser has upset fans as many are claiming that it is heavily copied from the opening credits of the popular HBO series, Game of Thrones.

It features Saif as Sartaj Singh, a turban-sporting cop on the hunt of a gangster named Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). The series also stars Radhika Apte, however, not much is known about her role.

According to Hindustan Times, the official synopsis of Sacred Games reads: "A policeman, a criminal overlord, a Bollywood film star, politicians, cultists, spies, and terrorists—the lives of the privileged, the famous, the wretched, and the bloodthirsty interweave with cataclysmic consequences amid the chaos of modern-day Mumbai. The series is based on the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel Sacred Games by author Vikram Chandra.

The series focuses on Sartaj Singh, a seasoned and cynical Bombay police officer, summoned by an anonymous tip one morning, a voice which promises him an opportunity to capture the powerful Ganesh Gaitonde, criminal overlord of the G-Company. As the stakes mount and Sartaj seeks knowledge of his prey, it becomes clear that the game the two players thought they were engaged in is, in fact, part of a much larger scenario, one that expands beyond their city."