Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan never fails to amaze his fans. His chubby cheeks and cute expressions always manage to steal hearts.

And recently, a new video of the little one with mommy Kareena surfaced, which went viral online. What makes the clip interesting is the conversation between Kareena and Punit Malhotra, director of Student Of The Year (SOTY).

In the video, Kareena, who was at the Mehboob Studios, Mumbai, along with Taimur for an advertisement shoot, was seen stepping out of her car and walking up to Puneet. The actress was joking and was heard telling the director that Taimur is his Student Of The Year 5.

Surprised by Kareena's joke, Puneet looked into his future "student" Taimur, who unfortunately burst out crying.

Recently, Taimur attended the half birthday bash of his cousin Inaaya, daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu.

The two adorable munchkins of the royal family are often spotted playing together. Since the birth of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter, it has been reported several times that she looks like a doppelganger of Taimur. But when they were clicked together, it left the netizens baffled as at the first glance both Taimur and Innaya looked like twins.

Last month, Taimur was on a short holiday to Rajasthan with his parents. Saif was shooting for Navdeep Singh's next film in the state and Kareena and her little munchkin decided to spend some quality time together. Some pictures from the trio's stay in Rajasthan had also surfaced then, where little Taimur looked confused as Saif and Kareena explored the village and met the locals.