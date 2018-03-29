Kartik Aaryan and Kareena Kapoor, who turned showstoppers March 25 for Manish Malhotra's Summer Couture 2018 line in Singapore, were trolled for spending some quality time with each other at the star-studded event.

It so happened that Kartik and Kareena took some time out of their regular schedule and lip-synced to singer Guru Randhawa's Ban Ja Tu Meri from Tumhari Sulu on the sidelines of the event, and made a video of it.

As soon as Kartik, who has confessed to always having a crush on Kareena, uploaded the video on his Instagram, it went viral and their fans loved their fun and loving chemistry.

While Kartik was embracing his fanboy moment, Kareena was seen blushing in it. The video has received 967,115 views so far on Instagram and we are still counting.

Ban jaa tu meri Rani ♥️? A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Mar 28, 2018 at 12:46am PDT

Fans even wished to see Kartik and Kareena in a movie together. However, the trolls were not happy to see the two actors chilling out together and sharing a good rapport at the event. They criticized Kareena for apparently flirting with young actors when she was already married and the mother of her one-year-old son Taimur.

"Why is Kareena trying so hard to be young and surrounding herself with the young crowd. She's a mom," a troll commented on Kartik Aaryan's post.

"Handsome with overacting queen," another troll slammed Kareena.

Then there were people who started telling Kartik that Kareena was someone's wife and taken, and asked him to find someone his age.

And then there were people who accused Kartik of trying to become popular by hanging out with popular actresses like Kareena.

"So you are using Kareena to become famous ooo boy this stunt is now old we are in almost 2019," a troll slammed Kartik.

But all the hate comments apart, there's no doubt that Kartik and Kareena would definitely make a good onscreen pair if they were cast in a movie together.

Jab we met A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Mar 27, 2018 at 2:59am PDT

On the work front, while Kartik is riding high on the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which has now crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office, Kareena is gearing up for her first film after giving birth to Taimur in December 2016. The film, Veere Di Wedding, will release June 1.