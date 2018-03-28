Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the glory of his latest sleeper hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, lived his dream when he turned showstopper for Manish Malhotra's Summer Couture 2018 line in Singapore on March 25 and walked the ramp with his dream girl Kareena Kapoor Khan.

And there's no doubt that Kartik had a ball spending time with Kareena during the show. Speaking about Kareena on the sidelines of the event, the actor told Mumbai Mirror, "She is a commercial actress. Like me, she loves watching and being a part of mainstream cinema. It was lovely spending time with her. I've always had a crush on Kareena Kapoor!"

When asked about his trip to Singapore, Kartik said, "It was all very glamorous." His journey included a special luncheon with Kareena, Manish and the designer's entire team, Sophie Choudry and Amrita Arora. He also explored Merlion Park in Singapore and posed in front of the iconic tourist structure, the lion waterfall.

The actor also took to his Instagram to post several pictures of him and Kareena from the Singapore fashion show. Take a look.

Ban jaa tu meri Rani ♥️? A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Mar 28, 2018 at 12:46am PDT

Jab we met A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Mar 27, 2018 at 2:59am PDT

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office and Kartik feels that filmmakers have started noticing him now.

"After SKTKS, the scripts coming my way are an indication that filmmakers now believe I can carry a film on my shoulders. As the happy-go-lucky but manipulative Sonu (with Nushrat Bharucha's Sweety and Sunny Singh's Titu), I managed to make audiences laugh as well as cry. These were commercial aspects to my character that people are noticing," Kartik said, while adding that Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Imtiaz Ali and Rajkumar Hirani are on his wish-list.