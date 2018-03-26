Kareena Kapoor Khan has lost oodles of weight post her pregnancy and got back into shape by following strict diet plan, which she teamed up with rigorous weight-loss training sessions in the gym. And Bebo has now turned herself into a size zero once again after flaunting her body in her 2008 film Tashan. But apparently her fans are really very upset and have been trolling her ever since her latest pictures were out on social media.

The Veere Di Wedding actress recently turned showstopper along with Kartik Aaryan for ace designer Manish Malhotra to showcase his collection at the Summer Couture Week 2018 in Singapore. But she ended up showcasing her rib cage from her outfit which invited her a lot of criticism on social media.

Trolls, who were not pleased with Bebo's new avatar, started commenting on Amrita Arora's Instagram post where the latter was seen posing with Kareena during the show.

An upset user, who seems like an ardent fan of Kareena, commented, "Visible ribs...well thats not a good sign.... Bebo...pls don't hurt your beautiful shape."

Another user wrote, "Seems like Kareena underwent some treatment to look skinny."

"Once again we can see her ribs after Tashan," a user commented while the other wrote, "haddiyaaaan nazar aa rahi hain kareena ki."

Another worried fan of Kareena asked, "What happend to kareena ? She looks like a skull" while another person requested the actress to start eat properly.

A user even went on to say that Kareena is suffering from malnutrition problem while another joked, "Holding ur breath make ur ribcage visible. Lol."

Fans are even wondering why did Kareena Kapoor get back to size zero when she had actually started looking beautiful and healthy post giving birth to her one-year-old son Taimur on December 20 in 2016.

When Kareena turned size zero for Tashan a decade ago, there were reports that she had crash dieted and starved herself for a few days which made her collapse on the film sets. The incident gave rise to speculations whether Kareena was suffering from anorexia.

On the work front, Kareena is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the movie is co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi and will hit the theatres on June 1, 2018.