Babita Kapoor turned 70 Friday, April 20, and the entire Kapoor family including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor with her children Samaira and Kiaan came together to celebrate the happy occasion last night.

Kareena looked elegant in a black and blue dress and kept her makeup minimal. Saif, on the other hand, arrived in a silk kurta pyjama for the birthday bash. Karisma looked gorgeous in a grey and black outfit.

While the entire family was present to make the day special for the birthday lady, the one who was missing from the bash was Kareena and Saif's son Taimur Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Kareena was spotted celebrating Easter with her close friends Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Sanjay Kapoor. Bebo looked stunning in an all-red outfit and a no-makeup look!

In the work front, the Jab We Met actress is gearing up for the release of her film Veerey Di Wedding June 1. The film marks the return of the actress to the silver screen post the birth of her son Taimur in December 2016.

Also starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania, Veere Di Wedding is the story of four girls who attend the wedding of Kareena's character. The fun and problems they get involved in are what the movie is all about.

Bebo in a recent interview told PTI, "It's a different kind of movie. It's a story of four friends. It's not the typical boy-meets-girl romance which I think I've done so much of. So I thought this should be different. It's a small film, made by women. The producers are women - Rhea (Kapoor) and Ekta (Kapoor). I think it's a special film and people will appreciate it."