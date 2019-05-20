Baahubali actor Prabhas has announced that he is gearing up to surprise all his fans with an update on his upcoming movie Saaho and requested them to stay locked to his Instagram account on Tuesday.

Actor Prabhas, who is not much active on social media, took his Instagram page on Monday morning to make the announcement. He released a video on his Instagram account and captioned it with, "Hello darlings... A surprise coming your way, tomorrow. Stay tuned... #SaahoSurprise." He is also seen saying a similar thing in the video.

The Baahubali actor joined Instagram on April 10 and he registered over 7 lakh followers without a single post. Prabhas shared his first post a week after he created his account on Instagram. His fans expected him to share something interesting from Saaho, but he disappointed them by posting unseen photo from the blockbuster movie Baahubali 2.

After seeing their response, Prabhas planned to release a promo of Saaho, but he was thinking about what to release. "Instagram is the place where he will post exclusive promos of Saaho. He has planned to share something exciting next month, but he is yet to decide on it. He may finalise it this week," sources close to the actor had told IBTimes India.

Saaho is a trilingual action film, which is being made with a whopping budget of Rs 350 crore. Sujeeth has written the script and directing the film, which is produced by UV Creations, T-Series, and Dharma Productions.

Prabhas is playing the lead role in Saaho, which marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is seen as heroine opposite him. The movie also features an ensemble cast of Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff and others in supporting roles. The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It is set to hit screens on August 15.