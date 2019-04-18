Baahubali actor Prabhas has finally made his first post on Instagram. But his post has apparently disappointed his fans, who were expecting some exciting promo from Saaho.

It is known that Prabhas is a shy actor and always stays away from socialising. He is not so active on social media. Until last week, he used to interact with his fans through Facebook and kept them updated about important developments in his professional and personal life. There was a huge demand to create an account on Instagram and Twitter.

Finally, Prabhas acceded to his fans' long-standing demand and joined Instagram last week. He registered over 7 lakh followers in less than 24 hours. Interestingly, his followers' count reached 7,80,000 before he made his first post. There was a lot of curiosity about his debut post.

Prabhas is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Saaho and the huge success of Baahubali films has raised a lot of curiosity about this movie. The makers of the movie kept most of its details under wraps and they have released a few promos, which have left the viewers wanting for more. Many viewers expected the actor to share an exciting promo as his first post on Instagram.

After seeing his fans' excitement, Prabhas took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to share his first post - a photo from Baahubali. It is an on-location still with Prabhas performing an action sequence on the sets of Baahubali The Conclusion. Many of his fans were happy to see him making his debut post and they welcomed him.

Prabhas has got over 70,000 new followers in 12 hours after he shared his first post on Instagram and with this, his followers' count has reached 8,50,000 and it is expected to cross 1 million by the end of the day. However, some fans, who were not happy with this photo, feel he should have shared something related to Saaho and it could have raised his fans' count multifold.